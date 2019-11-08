Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, November 25, 2019
"We Were Beggars, Now We Are Choosers" - After Abishola gives her previous suitor, Chukwuemeka (Tony Tambi), a Nigerian pharmacist, a second chance, Uncle Tunde goes behind Auntie Olu's back to warn Bob about the other man who's courting his niece, on BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Nov. 25 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.
