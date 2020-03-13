Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, March 30, 2020
"Angry, Happy, Same Face" - Abishola must draw the line when Bob's ex-wife, Lorraine (Nicole Sullivan), tries to maneuver her way back into Bob's life.
Also, Goodwin is concerned when Christina sets her romantic sights on Kofo, on BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, March 30 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SEAL TEAM on CBS - Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NCIS on CBS - Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MOM on CBS - Thursday, April 2, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FBI on CBS - Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of YOUNG SHELDON on CBS - Thursday, April 2, 2020
Also, Goodwin is concerned when Christina sets her romantic sights on Kofo, on BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, March 30 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.