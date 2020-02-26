Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, March 16, 2020
"Sock Wife" - Bob's past and present collide when his ex-wife, Lorraine (Nicole Sullivan), is admitted to Abishola's hospital.
Also, Christina recruits Kofo for a project to rename the sock colors, on BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, March 16 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.
