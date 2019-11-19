Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, December 9, 2019
"Ice Cream for Breakfast" - Bob must gain the confidence to fight for Abishola when she goes on another date with Chukwuemeka (Toni Tambi).
Also, Uncle Tunde finds an unlikely friend in Dottie in the aftermath of his fight with Auntie Olu, on BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Dec. 9 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.
