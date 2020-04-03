Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, April 13, 2020
"Randy's a Wrangler" - Dottie makes an unexpected connection when she meets a fellow stroke survivor, Hank (John Ratzenberger), at physical therapy.
Also, Bob and Douglas try to keep tabs on Christina while she's away at an emotional wellness spa, on BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, April 13 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.
