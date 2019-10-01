Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, October 15, 2019
"Bang For Your Buck" - Mike decides to get back into journalism by reinvigorating the town newspaper, The Bucksnort Bugle, but ends up causing quite the stir when he discovers some town secrets and rivalries. Meanwhile, Rio's excitement to play the Maiden of Bucksnort in the Founders Day reenactment quickly fades when she is suddenly recast by a vindictive neighbor, on an all-new episode of "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, OCT. 15 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.
Guest starring is Lisa Linke as Clara, Nancy Lenehan as Deb, Jim O'Heir as Kent and Belle Adams as Janine.
"Bang For Your Buck" was written by Alyssa Lane and Alex Sherman and directed by Molly McGlynn.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
