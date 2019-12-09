Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THE HARTS on FOX - Sunday, December 15, 2019

When Louise invites the Harts and Brenda to her annual Christmas party in lieu of a bonus, the extravagance makes Jenny feel insecure about her own family's Christmas. Meanwhile, Betty tries to figure out how to give THE FAMILY the best Christmas presents on a budget in the all-new "Miracle on Culpepper Slims Boulevard" holiday-themed episode of BLESS THE HARTS airing Sunday, Dec. 15 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BHR-109) (TV-14 L, S, V)

Created and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Emily Spivey ("The Last Man on Earth," "Parks and Recreation," "Saturday Night Live") and featuring a voice cast of comedy all-stars, including Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell and Ike Barinholtz, BLESS THE HARTS is a new half-hour animated comedy that follows the Harts, a Southern family that is always broke, and forever struggling to make ends meet. They one day hope to achieve the American dream, but they're already rich - in friends, family and laughter.

JENNY HART (Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Kristen Wiig, "Bridesmaids," "Saturday Night Live") is a single mother supporting her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, NC. While Jenny's the head of her family, she's often at odds with, or scheming with, her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, BETTY (Emmy Award and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Maya Rudolph, "The Good Place," "Bridesmaids"), and her witty, creative daughter, VIOLET (Emmy Award nominee Jillian Bell, "Workaholics," "Fist Fight"). Jenny's doting, eternal optimist boyfriend of 10 years, WAYNE EDWARDS (Ike Barinholtz, "Neighbors," "Blockers"), is the love of her life and a surrogate father to Violet. He's a charming dreamer who may never hit the big time, but he's not going to give up the fight. Jenny's even got a bit of divine power in her corner, as JESUS (Academy Award nominee Kumail Nanjiani, "The Big Sick," "Silicon Valley") regularly appears to her while she waits tables at neighborhood restaurant The Last Supper. In the end, the Harts may not have much, but they may just have everything they need.





