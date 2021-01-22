Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BIG SKY on ABC - Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Cassie and Jenny work against the clock to find Ronald and prove Legarski's guilt, calling on Grace to join their efforts and bravely help them in the process. Just when all the pieces start falling into place, Ronald's emotions get the best of him as he makes an unthinkable decision, even for him. Merilee plays an unwilling and life-changing role in turning the case on its head on "Big Sky." (TV-14, DLV)

"I Fall to Pieces" was written by Annakate Chappell and Matthew Tinker, and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.