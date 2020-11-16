Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BIG SKY on ABC - Tuesday, December 1, 2020

The show airs at 10 p.m. ET.

"The Big Rick" - Still on the search for the missing girls, Cassie grows more suspicious of Legarski after a threatening conversation between the two. Meanwhile, Grace manages to make headway on the girls' quest for freedom. Merilee pleads with Legarski to open up emotionally before it's too late, and Helen finally confronts Ronald about his increasingly strange behavior on an all-new episode of "Big Sky," TUESDAY, DEC. 1 (10:01-11:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

"Big Sky" stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

Guest starring in "The Big Rick" is Brooke Smith as Merilee Legarski, Gage Marsh as Justin Hoyt, Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell and Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell.

"The Big Rick" was written by David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro, and directed by Gwyneteh Horder-Payton.

