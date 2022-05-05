Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Sunday, May 8, 2022
See what's coming up on the new episode!
In a special Mother's Day episode, the Top 7 dedicate songs to their mother or the mother figure in their lives, as well as perform viral hits made popular on TikTok. GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and producer will.i.am returns to "American Idol" to mentor the remaining contestants vying for a spot in the Top 5.
"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the NEXT singing sensation are music INDUSTRY forces and SUPERSTAR judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is also set to return to the beloved competition series for the show's fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall.
Last season, ABC's "American Idol" ranked as the No. 1 series in its two-hour time period for the second year in a row among Adults 18-49.
Watch a performance FROM a recent episode here:
