Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Sunday, March 8, 2020





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"304 (Auditions)" - "American Idol" heads to Savannah, Georgia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles, California; and Sunriver, Oregon, as the search for America's next superstar continues SUNDAY, MARCH 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.In Oregon, a couple wins over the judges during their audition with their version of the iconic song "Shallow" ("A Star Is Born," 2018), taking their love and artistry to new depths. Later, the judges meet their match when one Hawaiian hopeful confuses the judges with other pop-culture icons. Plus, more incredible standouts are found, hailing from the California coast to the rural hills of West Virginia.Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones continues his role as in-house mentor."American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.