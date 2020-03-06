Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Sunday, March 15, 2020





"305 (Auditions)" - ABC's "American Idol" auditions across Savannah, Georgia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles, California; and Sunriver, Oregon, come to an end on SUNDAY, MARCH 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), with the final search for America's next superstar. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.In an "American Idol" first, an audition takes place on a yacht, where the judges will deliberate on whether or not their "boat vote" will send a hopeful to Hollywood. While in Milwaukee, a contestant who got her first taste of stardom on "American Juniors" reunites with Ryan Seacrest as she returns to the audition room; and later, another contestant shares a unique emotional and personal story that touches the judges in Oregon.Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones continues his role as in-house mentor."American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.