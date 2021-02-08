Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Sunday, February 28, 2021

During its third season on ABC, 'American Idol' was Sunday’s No. 1 broadcast show among Adults 18-49.

Feb. 8, 2021  
"American Idol" continues the search to find its NEXT star in Los Angeles, California; San Diego, California; and Ojai, California. This week's episode sees determined hopefuls audition in front of Idol's all-star judging panel for their chance to receive a golden ticket to Hollywood. (TV-PG, L)

"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the NEXT singing sensation are music INDUSTRY forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return to the beloved competition series as host, and radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is set to return as in-house mentor.

During its third season on ABC, "American Idol" was Sunday's No. 1 broadcast show among Adults 18-49. The series was also the most social TV series on the broadcast networks last season with 27.1 million total social interactions.

