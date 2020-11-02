Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, November 18, 2020
The show airs at 8:30 p.m. ET.
"Coupling" - Katie is taken aback when she learns Taylor's boyfriend, Trip (Peyton Meyer), has been spending the night. Meanwhile, Greg is forced to separate the kids when Anna-Kat and Franklin (Evan O'Toole) both come down with mono. And when Oliver starts spending too much time at the office, Cooper (Logan Pepper) begins to feel neglected on an all-new episode of "American Housewife," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Giselle Eisenberg as Anna-Kat Otto and Ali Wong as Doris.
"Coupling" was written by Rick Weiner & Kenny Schwartz and directed by Alisa Statman.
"American Housewife" is produced by ABC Signature and Kapital Entertainment. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are showrunners of the series. Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. "American Housewife" was created by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads"). ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
