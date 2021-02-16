Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Katie and Greg secretly put Kathryn (Wendie Malick) through a series of tests to see if she would make a good guardian for Anna-Kat in the unlikely event something should happen to them. Meanwhile, after tracking down J.D.'s (Jake Choi) potential egg donors, Tami (Holly Robinson Peete) and Katie scheme to learn more about them.

Guest starring is Wendie Malick as Kathhryn, Jake Choi as J.D., Jim Rash as WALKER and Holly Robinson Peete as Tami Gaines.

"The Guardian" was written by Jeremy Hall and directed by Randall Winston.

Katie Otto, a confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with "perfect" mommies and their "perfect" offspring. Joining Katie in her perfectly imperfect world is her husband, Greg Otto, who supports her in every way possible, but with a dash of reality thrown in as they work to ensure their children - including their oldest teenage daughter, Taylor, who is already set on the "perfect" path; their middle son, Oliver, who has one goal in life: to be rich; and their youngest, Anna-Kat, who needs a little extra help navigating life - do not end up like everyone else. Katie also has her closest friends in town, Angela and Doris, who help her keep it all in perspective. Despite her flaws and unconventional ways, Katie ultimately only wants the best for her kids and will fight tooth and nail to instill some good old-fashioned values in them.