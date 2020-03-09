Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, March 25, 2020
"In My Room" - Katie finds an old piece of furniture in the basement and sets out to recreate her and Greg's first apartment, reminiscent of a time when life was simpler. Meanwhile, Greg enjoys an unexpected benefit of being the victim of Lonnie's (Matt Shively) relentless practical jokes on an all-new "American Housewife," WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
Matt Shively guest stars as Lonnie Spears
"In My Room" was written by Jeremy Hall and directed by Randall Winston
"American Housewife" was created by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and is produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are showrunners of the series. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
