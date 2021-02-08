Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, February 24, 2021

To celebrate the momentous 100th episode milestone of his podcast, Franklin (Evan O'Toole) invites Katie and THE FAMILY to make guest appearances on his show, "Getting Frank with Franklin." After witnessing his intrusive tactics with Taylor and the others, Katie is determined to keep her interview light and fun but is surprised when her mom, Kathryn (Wendie Malick), joins her. Meanwhile, Greg asks Lonnie (Matt Shively) to be his campaign manager to help strengthen his social media presence. (TV-14, L)

Guest starring is Wendie Malick as Kathryn, Matt Shively as Lonnie Spears, Jessica Walter as Margaret, Logan Pepper as Cooper, Peyton Meyer as Trip and Evan O'Toole as Franklin.

"Getting Frank with the Ottos" was written by Rick Weiner and Kenny Schwartz, with story by Sarah Dunn and directed by Melissa Kosar.

Katie Otto, a confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with "perfect" mommies and their "perfect" offspring. Joining Katie in her perfectly imperfect world is her husband, Greg Otto, who supports her in every way possible, but with a dash of reality thrown in as they work to ensure their children - including their oldest teenage daughter, Taylor, who is already set on the "perfect" path; their middle son, Oliver, who has one goal in life: to be rich; and their youngest, Anna-Kat, who needs a little extra help navigating life - do not end up like everyone else. Katie also has her closest friends in town, Angela and Doris, who help her keep it all in perspective. Despite her flaws and unconventional ways, Katie ultimately only wants the best for her kids and will fight tooth and nail to instill some good old-fashioned values in them.