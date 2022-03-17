Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Tuesday, March 22, 2022

9:00-9:30 p.m. – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY: “Open House” (110)

Mar. 17, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Tuesday, March 22, 2022 It's Open House night at Abbott Elementary, and while Janine prepares to meet her struggling student's mother, the rest of the faculty uses the time to relax. Gregory is taken aback when he learns how Ava got the principal job, and later, Barbara's daughter's visit creates a commotion in more ways than one. (TV-PG)

"Open House" was written by Brian Rubenstein and directed by Jen Celotta.

A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here:



