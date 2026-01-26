The Paley Center for Media Reveals Schedule and Lineup for PaleyFest LA 2026

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Paley Center for Media has unveiled the schedule for PaleyFest LA 2026, which will take place at the DOLBY THEATRE in Hollywood from Saturday, April 4, through Sunday, April 12, 2026. Presale for Paley Members and Citi cardmembers begins Tuesday, January 27.

PaleyFest LA will celebrate a lineup of prestigious television series, with many top guests from the television and entertainment industry. The festival will also offer fans the exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations that have become a hallmark of PaleyFest LA.

Throughout the years, PaleyFest LA has presented milestone anniversary celebrations, and at this year’s festival Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd will reunite for the 50th anniversary of the legendary TV series Charlie’s Angels.

This year’s festival will also celebrate the highly anticipated return of ABC & Hulu’s Scrubs, Apple TV’s acclaimed series’ Pluribus, Shrinking, and Your Friends & Neighbors; the 2025 Primetime Emmy Award-winning series The Pitt from HBO Max; and the beloved Netflix series Emily in Paris and Nobody Wants This. Take a look at the full lineup below.

Paley President’s Circle; Patron Circle Platinum, Gold, Silver; Patron’s Circle+; Partner Members; and Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets starting on Tuesday, January 27 at 9:00 am PT. Paley Individual, Family, and Supporting Members can purchase tickets on Thursday, January 29 at 9:00 am PT. The general public will have access to purchase tickets on Friday, January 30 at 9:00 am PT.

Since its inception in 1984, PaleyFest LA has honored notables such as Lucille Ball, Barbra Streisand, George Lucas, Ava DuVernay, Norman Lear, among others, as well as the casts and creative teams from Stranger Things, The Sopranos, The Simpsons, The West Wing, Mad Men, Mary Tyler Moore, Parks and Recreation, Will & Grace, The Walking Dead, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Outlander, and countless more.

PaleyFest LA supports Paley’s many education initiatives and programs, and the continued preservation of the Paley Archive, located at The Paley Museum in New York and The Beverly Hills Public Library in Beverly Hills, and featuring more than 160,000 historically significant television and radio programs, as well as television commercials.

PaleyFest LA 2026 Lineup and Participating Talent:

Saturday, April 4, at 7:00 pm – Pluribus (Apple TV and Sony Pictures Television)

Big Screen Presentation of the season one finale by the Producers & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars! Featuring Rhea Seehorn (Carol Sturka); Karolina Wydra (Zosia); Carlos-Manuel Vesga (Manousos); Samba Schutte (Mr. Diabaté); Gordon Smith, Executive Producer & Writer; and Jenn Carroll, Co-Executive Producer & Writer

Monday, April 6, 2026, at 7:30 pm - Charlie’s Angels 50th Anniversary Celebration (Original Network ABC and Sony Pictures Television)

The Iconic Series and Its Legendary Stars Celebrate a TV Milestone! Featuring Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 7:30 pm - Shrinking (Apple TV and Warner Bros. Television)

Screening of the Season 3 Finale & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars! Featuring Bill Lawrence, Co-Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer; Brett Goldstein, Co-Creator, Executive Producer, Writer, (Louis); Jason Segel, Co-Creator, Executive Producer, (Jimmy); Jessica Williams (Gaby); Michael Urie (Brian); Luke Tennie (Sean); Christa Miller (Liz); Lukita Maxwell (Alice); and Ted McGinley (Derek)

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at 7:30 pm - Nobody Wants This (Netflix and 20th Television, a Disney company)

Big Screen Presentation of an Episode Selected by the Producers & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars! Featuring Kristen Bell, Executive Producer (Joanne); Adam Brody (Noah); Justine Lupe (Morgan); Timothy Simons (Sasha); Jackie Tohn (Esther); Erin Foster, Creator, Executive Producer, Writer; Jenni Konner, Co-showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer; and Bruce Eric Kaplan, Co-showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer

Friday, April 10, 2026 at 7:30 pm - Emily in Paris (Netflix and Paramount Television Studios)

Big Screen Presentation of an Episode Selected by the Producers & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars! Featuring Darren Star, Creator, Executive Producer & Writer; Andrew Fleming, Executive Producer & Director; Lily Collins, Producer (Emily Cooper); Ashley Park (Mindy); Lucas Bravo (Gabriel); Samuel Arnold (Julien); Bruno Gouery (Luc); and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie)

Saturday, April 11 at 2:00 pm – Scrubs (ABC and 20th Television, a Disney company)

Big Screen Presentation of an Episode Selected by the Producers & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars! Featuring Zach Braff, Executive Producer (John “J.D.” Dorian); Donald Faison Executive Producer (Christopher Turk); Sarah Chalke, Executive Producer (Elliot Reid); and Bill Lawrence, Executive Producer, plus additional guests to be announced.

Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 7:00 pm - Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV and Apple Studios)

Big Screen Preview of a New Episode & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars! Featuring Jon Hamm Executive Producer (Andrew “Coop” Cooper); Amanda Peet (Mel Cooper); Olivia Munn (Samantha Levitt); and Jonathan Tropper, Creator, Showrunner, Writer, Director, & Executive Producer

Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 7:00 pm - The Pitt (HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television)

Celebrating This Year’s Emmy and Golden Globe Award–Winner for Best Drama Series! Preview Screening and Conversation. Featuring: R. Scott Gemmill, Executive Producer; Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael Robinavitch); Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King); and Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), plus additional guests to be announced​​​​​​.