KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN to Make Hulu Streaming Debut in February

Kiss of the Spider Woman, the 2025 adaptation of the Broadway musical, will be available to stream on Hulu beginning February 27, 2026, in the United States. This comes four months after its theatrical release last year.

After holding its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, the movie had a short-lived theatrical run in October that grossed $1.6 million worldwide. The digital release arrived on digital platforms on November 11, 2025, and currently retails at $7.99 to purchase and $5.99 to rent.

Bill Condon’s adaptation is based on the acclaimed 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman by Argentinian writer Manuel Puig and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name by the multiple Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally (Master Class, Ragtime) and composer/lyricist team John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago). The original musical debuted on Broadway in 1993, going on to win seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Several of the performers also took home awards, including Chita Rivera.

Valentín (Diego Luna), a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Jennifer Lopez). Find out what critics thought of the movie here.

Written for the screen and directed by Bill Condon, the adaptation stars Emmy Award nominee Diego Luna (Andor, Y tu mamá también), Tonatiuh (Carry On, Promised Land), and Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globes Award-nominated superstar Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Out of Sight), who also serves as an executive producer alongside Luna. Produced by Barry Josephson, p.g.a., Tom Kirdahy, p.g.a., and Greg Yolen, p.g.a.

