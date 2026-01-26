Video: Inside AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL in New Trailer for Netflix Docuseries

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Netflix has released the trailer for Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, a new docuseries touted as the "definitive, must-watch documentary" about the reality television series, both behind and in front of the camera. The series will debut on February 16.

"What started as a glamorous launchpad for aspiring models became a pop-culture juggernaut defined by explosive drama, public meltdowns, and controversies that still fuel viral moments today," the description reads. "Reality Check exposes the show’s complicated legacy and asks a provocative question: how far are we willing to go for entertainment?"

The three-part documentary from EverWonder Studio, Wise Child Studios, and directors Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan features access and exclusive interviews with former contestants, judges, and producers such as Jay Alexander, Nigel Barker, Jay Manuel, and Tyra Banks.

Ryan Miller, Jason Beekman, Vanessa Golembewski, Jon Adler, Amanda Spain, Ian Orefice, and Jonna McLaughlin serve as executive producers on the series.

America's Next Top Model was a long-running fashion reality TV series that featured a cast of models competing for the crown and title of America's Next Top Model. Created by Tyra Banks, the most recent season of the series aired in 2018.