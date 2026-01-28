A TASTE OF IRELAND Brings World Champions to Charleston Stage

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation, will come to Charleston performing 7:30pm, Thursday, March 5, 2026, at The Charleston Music Hall.

Promising an exhilarating celebration delivered with more than a pint of Irish wit, A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation is presented by Pace Live as part of its 2026 world tour following a sensational West End debut in the U.K., a returning Off-Broadway engagement, and international performances in Australia and New Zealand.

A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation includes a starry roster of international dance champions that explore and expand traditional Irish dance into something completely modern, mesmerizingly electric, and ridiculously fun. The production debuted in the U.S. in 2024 with a wildly successful Off-Broadway engagement, followed by smash hit runs around the world.

Showcasing an acclaimed cast of World Champion Irish dancers, dazzling musicians, and a contemporary vocalist, A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation combines Irish charm with sensational talents for an unforgettable outing of entertainment. Featuring classics such as “Danny Boy,” “Wild Rover,” and others, the show's reimagined contemporary score blossoms alongside the brash Irish charm of the live dance cast, transporting audiences through Ireland's tumultuous history with electrifying dances, dramatic scenery, and spectacular lighting effects.

A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation offers audiences a spectacular look at current, active World Champions at the height of their athletic careers — dancers straight out of competition circuits and major international productions, focused on both preserving tradition and pushing it to its limits. The cast includes headliners Jess Miller (World Championship runner-up, former Lord of the Dance: Feet of the Flames), Callum O'Neill (World Champion, Ceili Dance World Champion, formerly of Riverdance), fiddle player Aisling Sage (member of Biird, supporting act on Ed Sheeran's tour; formerly of Lord of the Dance), among other world-class Irish dancers and performers. (NOTE: casting is subject to change.)

A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation blends cultural traditions with modern flair and plenty of “craic,” creating a performance that has thrilled audiences across the globe with an immersive experience that captures the essence of Irish culture, perfectly Celtic for this generation. With hundreds of five-star reviews on Facebook, the show combines storytelling with modern Irish dance, tap, and contemporary dance, while its world-class performers bring Ireland's stories to life on stage to create a memorable and dynamic show that bridges traditional and contemporary Irish art forms.

Directed and produced by Brent Pace (This is Not a Happy Room – Off-West End, A Taste of Ireland – Off-Broadway, West End), co-directed and produced by Ceili Moore (World Champion, Riverdance and Lord of the Dance artist), and with musical direction by Charlie Galloway (Talisk), A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation unites a powerhouse creative team driving this bold reimagining of Irish theatrical performance.

Said the show's producer and director Brent Pace, “This show offers audiences an adventure through the heart and soul of Ireland, where every beat of music and every step of Irish dance shares a captivating journey. Each narrative is interwoven with dramatic lighting, breathtaking visual scenery, and performances that express the depth of these stories, so that audiences can appreciate Ireland's rich history through movement, music, and dance.” He also notes, “Dance fans will be further thrilled to find that the taps in A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation are not pre-recorded but performed 100 percent live. Every performance is an exciting feat of excellence.”

Brent Pace (Producer and Director) is an international producer and director shaping the future of live entertainment across four continents. As the founder of Pace Live, he has built one of the fastest-growing independent theatrical production companies, creating and touring world-class shows throughout the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. His producing credits range from the acclaimed Off-West End play This Is Not a Happy Room to large-scale touring spectaculars including Fairytales on Ice, Shades of Bublé, Silver Bells, and the global phenomenon A Taste of Ireland. His work in New York spans Off-Broadway and U.S. national tours, firmly establishing his reputation as a force in the American and international markets. As a director, Pace is recognized for fusing theatricality with spectacle, most notably through A Celtic Christmas and TARA – Tuatha Dé Danann, the world's first all-female Irish dance production. He continues to expand Pace Live's artistic scope of theatre, dance, and live music, developing shows for different markets across the globe. Before turning his focus to producing and directing, Pace achieved international success in Irish dance as a World Medalist, six-time National Champion, and principal performer across multiple dance companies. Today, he remains internationally recognized as a sought-after Irish Dance adjudicator, judging competitions across the globe. With a portfolio that spans both theatrical producing and directing, Pace leads multiple productions simultaneously under the A Taste of Ireland franchise and beyond. His shows have been staged in almost 1,000 venues worldwide, and he is known for pushing the boundaries of live entertainment by fusing modern theatre with traditional art forms, innovating on a global stage, and continually raising the bar for what live performance can be.

Ceili Moore (Executive Producer) began dancing at the age of three under the tutelage of Geraldine French, her mother, Fiona-Gaye Moore, and Bernadette Langshaw-Clarke. Throughout her competitive Irish dance career, she won titles such as Australian National, North American National, All Ireland, and World Champion. She began her professional career at age 18, performing in shows such as Riverdance and Lord of the Dance across 15 countries. Her highlights include performing the lead role of Morrighan alongside Michael Flatley, performing on the West End, and appearing on “The Graham Norton Show” and “Good Morning America.” Moore also served as an ambassador for the Peter “Bullfrog” Moore Foundation and was featured in ABC3's “Dancing Down Under” documentary. Since 2016, she has been a producer and choreographer with A Taste of Ireland, working alongside her partner Brent Pace on the continuous development of Pace Live productions, touring globally.