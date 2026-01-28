Review: RIVERDANCE 30 - THE NEW GENERATION at Van Wezel

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Many people are familiar with the title Riverdance, even if they have never seen the full production, and Sarasota audiences were treated to something both celebratory and refreshingly new when Riverdance 30 – The New Generation made its debut at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center on January 27, 2026. Marking the 30th anniversary of the phenomenon’s genesis, this production feels especially timely, and its subtitle is entirely apt: the original show began before most—if not all—of the extraordinarily talented cast now carrying the torch were even born.

Riverdance began as a seven-minute interval performance during the 1996 Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin, Ireland, reportedly viewed by more than 500 million people worldwide. That brief interlude ignited a cultural wildfire, soon expanding into Riverdance – The Show, which has evolved through multiple iterations over three decades. Despite these changes, its essential appeal—precision, athleticism, and an unmistakable Irish soul—has remained intact.

This anniversary incarnation is an energetic and visually arresting celebration of that legacy. Under the direction of John McColgan, the production seamlessly blends traditional Irish step dance with a global palette of movement styles, including flamenco, hip-hop, and contemporary dance. Credit must be given for the balance achieved here: no single style dominates, and each is given space to shine while contributing to a cohesive whole. The dancers and musicians are uniformly first-rate, supported by a vibrant, ever-shifting array of costumes that create a true kaleidoscope of color. The precision and synchronization of the ensemble are mesmerizing, often eliciting audible gasps from the audience.

At the helm of this youthful company are Kieran Bryant, Will Bryant, Olivia Nachtigal, and Mairead Trailor, whose leadership, clarity of movement, and commanding stage presence anchor the production. Just as impressive is the chemistry among the dancers, which gives the show an infectious sense of joy and shared purpose.

Structurally, the production unfolds episodically, moving through a series of thematic tableaux that suggest a journey through time, place, and cultural exchange. While there is a discernible narrative impulse—perhaps a reflection on Irish identity evolving across borders—the story is conveyed more through mood and movement than explicit storytelling. Occasional voiceovers offer hints of connective tissue, though the production ultimately seems content to let the dance speak for itself. Even without a clearly articulated through-line, each segment is compelling and richly imagined.

The show makes extensive use of contemporary projection design—large-scale video imagery that expands the visual scope of the stage. For the most part, this enhances the atmosphere, though at times it competes slightly with the remarkable skills of the performers, whose work scarcely needs embellishment. One notable exception is the New York City sequence, where the backdrop is perfectly matched to the choreography and energy onstage. This segment was a clear audience favorite and arguably the most entertaining of the evening. Special kudos go to Dharmesh Patel, whose versatility—moving effortlessly from hip-hop to Irish dance—was nothing short of thrilling.

Another moment worth noting is the flamenco solo by Rocio Dusmet Orellana, who delivered a powerful and nuanced performance. While traditionally such a solo might be accompanied by a live guitarist, the choice here to rely on recorded music does little to diminish her artistry, even if it slightly departs from flamenco convention.

Riverdance 30 – The New Generation is, above all, an exhilarating theatrical experience. While it may not rely on traditional “toe-tapping” melodies, it leaves audiences energized and uplifted by sheer virtuosity and youthful passion. It is especially gratifying to know that this production—surely destined for further touring across the United States and beyond—made its debut right here in Sarasota. This is a show not to be missed

Peter Ruscoe contributed to this review.

