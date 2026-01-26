Review: IN THE HEIGHTS at Don't Tell Mama Captured the Soul of the Show

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On January 16th, Fidelity Theatricals delivered a warm and vibrant concert staging of In the Heights that captured the soul of the show while letting the music do the storytelling. The show was directed by Juliana Padilla with music direction by Ethan Smith Cohen. The cast leaned into the rhythms, the joy, and the emotional stakes of the music, making the room feel like Washington Heights itself for the evening.

The cast featured Ana Daniela Pérez as Nina, Diana Ponce as Vanessa, GianLuca Malave as Usnavi, Justin Baret as Benny, Luis Chávez as Piraguero, Miranda Irabien as Abuela Claudia, Inge Hoffens as Daniela, Mariana Carlassara as Carla, and Mauricio Castillo as Sonny. Together, they created a cohesive ensemble that felt lived in and genuine, with every voice adding to the neighborhood energy that defines the show.

Ana Daniela Pérez delivered a standout performance as Nina. Her vocals were powerful yet controlled, with an emotional clarity that made every song land. She captured Nina’s conflict between ambition and belonging beautifully, letting vulnerability and strength live side by side in her performance. Ana’s presence anchored the heart of the show, and her connection to the material felt deeply honest.

Diana Ponce was a highlight as Vanessa, bringing warmth, charm, and confidence to every number. Her vocals were strong and expressive, and she infused the music with a sense of joy and independence that made Vanessa instantly magnetic.

Mauricio Castillo brought so much heart and fire to Sonny. His performance was vibrant, spirited, and emotionally grounded, capturing both Sonny’s optimism and his deep connection to his community. Mauricio’s vocals had clarity and punch, and he infused every song with genuine enthusiasm that made the character feel alive.

Miranda Irabien and Inge Hoffens made a powerful duo as Abuela Claudia and Daniela. Miranda brought warmth, wisdom, and emotional depth to Abuela, delivering her songs with a tenderness that filled the room. Inge’s Daniela was bold, lively, and grounded, offering a beautiful balance of humor and heart. Together, they embodied the strength and spirit of the neighborhood, grounding the show in love, resilience, and chosen family.

Justin Baret delivered a strong and emotionally connected performance as Benny. His vocals were rich and expressive, and he approached the role with sincerity and heart. Justin captured Benny’s devotion, hope, and vulnerability through the music alone, making his journey feel complete even in a concert format. His chemistry with Nina came through clearly, giving their musical moments real emotional weight.

By the end of the night, Fidelity Theatricals’ In the Heights felt like more than a concert. It felt like a celebration of community, culture, and shared stories told through music that continues to resonate. With strong leadership, a committed cast, and performances rooted in heart, the evening honored the spirit of the show while making it feel fresh, joyful, and deeply alive.

Learn more about Fidelity Theatricals and where to follow them on social media on their Linktree here.

Fidelity Theatricals next returns to Don't Tell Mama on January 30 with selections from Footloose. Find tickets to that and more upcoming shows at DTM on their website here.

