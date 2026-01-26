TYLER PERRY’S SISTAS Season 10 Premiere Garners 1 Million Viewers

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BET’s hit series Tyler Perry’s Sistas recently returned for its 10th season, with the first episode garnering an audience of 1 million total viewers, based on combined premiere and encore impressions.

According to BET, the premiere ranked as the #1 telecast on cable (excluding sports and news) on its launch day of January 7, among Black viewers in the 18–49 demographic. This is BET's strongest performance in nearly six months and an improvement of double digits versus the prior season launch.

It also proved popular on social platforms, with the show becoming the #1 most social drama program on launch day.

Season 10 sees the return of series regulars KJ Smith, Mignon, and Crystal Renee Hayslett, alongside Angela Beyince, Devale Ellis, Brian Jordan Jr., Chris Warren, and Monti Washington. Jordan Coleman and Tunde Oyeneyin join the cast this season as new series regulars.

The latest season picks up with the gut-wrenching aftermath of a car bomb, and the fallout is far from over. This season, silence is louder than words, loyalties are tested, and as each woman wrestles with the past, not everyone will make it to the other side the same. New episodes air Wednesdays at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on BET.

From Tyler Perry Studios, Season 10 of Tyler Perry’s Sistas is executive-produced by Tyler Perry, written by Courtney Glaude, and directed by Armani Ortiz.