Review: RING OF FIRE at John W. Engeman Theater

Unbelievably there is a level of talent for actors beyond the triple-threat: a thespian who can sing, dance, AND play multiple instruments.

The John E. Engeman Theater found not only one, but five such super-talented individuals for their retrospective and introspective production of “Ring of Fire,” a musical based on the life of Johnny Cash.

A man who transcended his genre of country music, Johnny Cash is an American institution who celebrated the best moments as well as some of the hardest, but all with an undeniable spirit to make it out the other side.

Kyle Dixon, scenic design and Dustin Cross, costume design developed a multilayered canvas as a stage and apparel for the incredibly talented cast where the rust-rich hues of Cash’s childhood dominated, but became increasingly vibrant as the story went on. Amazingly, Cross managed to make black a color of vitality in that it was both Cash’s armor and hospital gown.

John Burkland, lighting design, and Laura Shubert, sound design rounded out the world of Cash and the audience was immersed with a soft smokiness in the spotlights and a clear, resounding, and filling audio component.

Director and choreographer Paul Stancato’s vision for “Ring of Fire” obfuscated the world of Johnny Cash and made it seem more about an aura of performance and real-life grit told by five musicians. Stancato’s direction had the cast move seamlessly from song to song and thematic messages that varied greatly in subject matter. In particular, the scene where the death of Cash’s brother is told with a solitary chair turned backwards was profound and belied a sense of dignity amidst regret and sorrow.

Matt Cusack, who played an older Johnny Cash (all five actors play multiple roles in the various vignettes of the show), developed a gorgeous voice for his character that was deep and gravely. His interpretation of a more mature Cash resonated with remorse but resolve. His steady strumming throughout the production provided a foundation for the singing and lyrics to rise.

Armando Gutierrez, as Papa Cash and Dwayne Goodin, was the comedic standout of the group creating characters with quirky mannerisms and cartoon-like facial expressions. His Grand Ole Opry performance of the absurdly titled “Dirty Old Egg Sucking Dog” had the audience roaring with laughter with each enunciated word.

Mark Mazzarella, as young Johnny Cash interpreted the spirit of unsettled youth perfectly. In a dramatic scene where his character takes drugs (probably uppers) the shaking and euphoria is so realistic and crucial to the story to understand the pained existence that came afterwards going from chasing a high to being enslaved to it.

Cat Patterson as Mama Cash and older June Carter, had a graceful sadness about her and played an interesting duality between a character that had motherly love for Cash as a boy and romantic love for Cash as an adult. Patterson delineates the two with her alternately forgiving and consenting eye contact and hand placements when trying to comfort.

Allison Ann Kelly as Jack and young June Carter, added a spitfire spirit to all her interpretations, but most charmingly created a wide-eyed June that had an ingenue softness but with lots of moxie and humor. Her arena-sized voice was a source of strength and wonder for the other characters.

In the midst of all this, the five actors played a variety of instruments including: piano, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, dobro mandolin, banjo, autoharp, fiddle, electric bass, upright bass, glockenspiel, spoons, tambourine, drums, and found percussion.

“Ring of Fire” will be biblical for Johnny Cash fans, but even if you had no idea who the Man in Black was, the talent is more than enough to cause you to celebrate the story created.

