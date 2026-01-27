WICKED: FOR GOOD, HAMNET & More Nominated For 2026 BAFTA Awards - Full List of Nominees

The EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday 22 February at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.
Wicked: For Good, Hamnet, and more have received 2026 BAFTA Award nominations. Hamnet, Chloé Zhao's film about William (Paul Mescal) and Agnes (Jessie Buckley) Shakespeare during the 16th century, received a total of 11 nominations, including Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Director, along with acting nods for Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, and Emily Watson.
The second part of the Wicked adaptation was nominated for Costume Design and Make-up and Hair. The first film also received nominations in those categories, as well as several others, and took home awards for Costume and Production Design.
Other notable nominations include Ethan Hawke for Richard Linklater's Blue Moon, where he played Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart, and Kate Hudson for the musical Song Sung Blue.
The EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday 22 February at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London and broadcast as-live on BBC One and iPlayer and internationally, hosted by multi-award-winning actor, writer, producer and TV host, Alan Cumming.
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H Is for Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
The Ceremony – Jack King (director, writer), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producer)
My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr (director), Wale Davies (writer)
Pillion – Harry Lighton (director, writer)
A Want in Her – Myrid Carten (director)
Wasteman – Cal McMau (director), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (writer)
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbour
Elio
Little Amélie
Zootropolis 2
Arco
Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2
Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
I Swear – Kirk Jones
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
The Secret Agent – Kleber Mendonça Filho
Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden, Tim Key
Bugonia – Will Tracy
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Pillion – Harry Lighton
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Robert Aramayo – I Swear
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Emily Watson – Hamnet
Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Peter Mullan – I Swear
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus
Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys in Paradise
Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis
Welcome Home Freckles
Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Posy Sterling
Videos