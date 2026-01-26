Renée Elise Goldsberry Joins CBS Legal Drama CUPERTINO From Robert and Michelle King

Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry will reunite with Robert and Michelle King in Cupertino, a legal drama series from the writing and producing team, Deadline reports. Goldsberry previously worked with the Kings in recurring roles in The Good Wife and Evil.

Cupertino is described as a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows Michael (Mike Colter), an attorney who refuses to back down after being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up.

He soon joins forces with another recently fired attorney to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against those who control Silicon Valley.

Goldsberry will appear in the series regular role of Renee, an opposing lawyer who is described as having a "professional and romantic history" with Michael. Ella Stiller has also been cast in the series, playing a law firm assistant named Christy.

The series has received a series order for the 2026-27 season, with the exact premiere date to be announced. The series is executive produced by Emmy Award-winning producers Robert and Michelle King and Liz Glotzer for King Size Productions and CBS Studios.

Goldsberry is perhaps best known for her Tony- and Grammy-winning performance as Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton, which earned her an Emmy nomination for Disney+’s filmed version. Her Broadway credits include Rent, The Color Purple, and The Lion King, among others. This Spring, she is returning to Broadway in The Balusters, a brand-new play from David Lindsay-Abaire.

On screen, she has starred in Girls5Eva, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, The Good Wife, Waves, Altered Carbon, Albany Road, She-Hulk, and her breakout, two-time Daytime Emmy-nominated role, Evangeline Williamson on One Life to Live. As a singer and actress, she made her television debut as one of Vonda Shepard’s backup singers across all five seasons of Ally McBeal. Her latest project is the film A House of Dynamite, in which she plays the First Lady of the United States.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas