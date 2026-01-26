Animated Musical DAVID Now Available to Stream on Angel Platform

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

David, the acclaimed animated musical from Angel Studios, is now streaming on Angel.com and in the Angel app for Angel Guild members. The faith-based film tells the biblical story of warrior, poet, shepherd, and eventual King, David.

Originally hitting theaters last December, David grossed nearly $80 million at the domestic box office, becoming the highest-grossing faith-based animated theatrical musical of all-time. The film has also earned a 98% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as an A CinemaScore.

The soundtrack, which features music from the film by artist Phil Wickham, has achieved more than 20 million streams and charted in the top 10 on the Billboard Top Christian/gospel album charts for the past three weeks.

From his mother’s songs to his clash with Goliath, David’s journey from humble shepherd to anointed KING tests the limits of faith, courage, and love, culminating in a battle for the soul of a kingdom. The voice cast for David is led by Wickham as the adult David, Brandon Engman as young David, and Brian Stivale as the Prophet Samuel.

Produced by Sunrise Animation Studios in Cape Town, South Africa, the film was co-directed by Phil Cunningham and Brent Dawes and brought to life by a worldwide team. The film was distributed by Angel with 2521 Entertainment.

Viewers can watch David now on Angel.com or download the Angel App on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Vizio, and other major platforms. For more information, please visit here.

Photo Credit: Angel