Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, November 21, 2019
"time stands still" - Rome helps PJ through a personal crisis, while Gary and Maggie's relationship takes a turn; and Delilah, Eddie and Katherine make tough decisions that will affect their families on the fall finale of "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, NOV. 21 (9:01-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.
Guest stars include Drea de Matteo as Barbara Morgan, Rhys Coiro as Mitch, Chandler Riggs as PJ, Jason Ritter as Eric, Brian Scolaro as Brian and Jenny O'Hara as Enid.
The episode "time stands still" was written by DJ Nash and Michelle Leibel, and directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado.
DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; and Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
