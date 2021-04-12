Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Monday, April 19, 2021

Grace and Judd fight for their lives in the aftermath of the horrific car accident, as flashbacks show how a childhood tragedy led Judd to meet Grace and how they ultimately fell in love in the all-new "Saving Grace" spring premiere episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, April 19 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-209) (TV-14 D, L, V)

FOX's #1 drama, 9-1-1, expands its reach to the city of Austin, TX, with its first-ever new installment.

Nearly 20 years ago, OWEN STRAND (Emmy Award nominee Rob Lowe) was the lone SURVIVOR of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a firehouse in Austin experiences a tragedy of its own, Owen, along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to Texas, where he helps them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath he struggles with a secret he hides from the world - a cancer that could very well end his life.

He then begins to assemble his new team of diverse and qualified candidates for Firehouse 126, including JUDD RYDER (Jim Parrack), who was the SOLE SURVIVOR of Austin's original 126 house after a rescue call ended in tragedy, and is married to GRACE RYDER (Sierra McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator. Also joining Strand's new crew is MARJAN MARWANI (Natacha Karam), an adrenaline junkie and badass firefighter who also is a devout Muslim; PAUL STRICKLAND (Brian Michael Smith), a transgender male firefighter, who bravely decided to transition on THE JOB in Chicago and has a gift for observation worthy of SHERLOCK Holmes; and rookie firefighter MATEO CHAVEZ (Julian Works). Settling into his new home, T.K. catches the eye of police officer CARLOS REYES (Rafael Silva) and the two begin a romantic relationship, which, of course, has its own hurdles.

In the upcoming second season, The 126 welcomes new Paramedic Captain TOMMY VEGA (Gina Torres) to the crew. TOMMY was at the top of her game when she hung up her uniform eight years ago to raise her twin daughters. When her husband's restaurant went under due to the devastation of the pandemic, she has no choice but to re-enter the workforce to support her family. Though it breaks her heart to be apart from her little girls, TOMMY will show the world that no matter how much time has passed, when she puts on that uniform, she's still a boss. Additionally, Owen is reunited with his ex-wife and T.K.'s mother, GWYNETH (guest star Lisa Edelstein), and the former couple re-discover the spark they once shared. As Owen finds out his cancer is in remission, he receives news that could change his life forever.

9-1-1: LONE STAR is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray, Angela Bassett and Rob Lowe are executive producers.