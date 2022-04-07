Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Monday, April 11, 2022

The members of the 126 race to find, and then save, a mystery victim in a car crash. Meanwhile, Owen faces a crisis in his relationship with Catherine. TOMMY goes on a first date and Carlos is surprised when he meets T.K.'s AA sponsor in the all-new "Riddle of the Sphynx" episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, April 11 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

In 2020, FOX's #1 drama, 9-1-1, expanded its reach to the city of Austin, TX, with its first-ever new installment, 9-1-1: LONE STAR.

In the series, 9/11 firefighter CAPTAIN OWEN STRAND (Emmy Award nominee Rob Lowe), along with his son, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), moved to Austin to help rebuild a firehouse which had experienced a tragedy of its own.

He then began to assemble his new team of diverse and qualified candidates for Firehouse 126, including JUDD RYDER (Jim Parrack), who was the SOLE SURVIVOR of Austin's original 126 house after a rescue call ended in tragedy, and is married to GRACE RYDER (Sierra McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator. Also joining Strand's new crew were MARJAN MARWANI (Natacha Karam), an adrenaline junkie and badass firefighter who also is a devout Muslim; PAUL STRICKLAND (Brian Michael Smith), a transgender male firefighter, who bravely decided to transition on THE JOB in Chicago and has a gift for observation worthy of SHERLOCK Holmes; and rookie firefighter MATEO CHAVEZ (Julian Works). Settling into his new home, T.K. caught the eye of police officer CARLOS REYES (Rafael Silva) and the two began a romantic relationship.

In Season Two, the 126 welcomed new Paramedic Captain TOMMY VEGA (Gina Torres). Near season's end, Tommy's life changed forever when her husband unexpectedly passed away, leaving her on her own to raise her daughters.

In the upcoming third season, a slight time-jump takes place after the events of the previous season finale found the 126 shut down and the crew dispersed across the city. In the multi-episode opening storyline, a massive and unexpected arctic front hits Austin. As the ice storm causes widespread chaos, Owen and TOMMY must not only save the city, but find a way to resurrect and reunite the former 126. Brianna Baker ("House of Lies") joins the cast in a series regular role as paramedic NANCY GILLIAN.

9-1-1: LONE STAR is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray, Angela Bassett and Rob Lowe are executive producers.

