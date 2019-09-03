Scoop: Coming Up on BH90210 on FOX - Wednesday, September 11, 2019
As the cast celebrates the wrap of the pilot, the looming news of a pick-up from FOX keeps them all on edge. Ian realizes his relationship with Anna might be a little too casual, Jennie thinks Wyatt might be in too deep, Tori gets frustrated with Nate, and Shay drops a major bombshell on Brian.
Meanwhile, Jason and Camille come to a realization about their marriage, Gabrielle introduces her husband to Christine, and Shannen stresses over the future in the all-new "The Long Wait" season finale episode of BH90210 airing Wednesday, Sept. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BHN-106) (TV-14 D, L, S)
Having gone their separate ways since "Beverly Hills, 90210" ended 19 years ago, Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, and Tori Spelling reunite when one of them suggests it's time to get a "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot up and running. But prepping the new series may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast - whom the whole world watched grow up together - attempts to continue from where they left off?
BH90210 is produced by CBS Television Studios and FOX Entertainment. Paul Sciarrotta, Chris Alberghini, Mike Chessler, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering are executive producers. The series was conceived by Alberghini, Chessler, Spelling and Garth.
