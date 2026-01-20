Photos: SHELTER IN PLACE World Premiere at Sgouros Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A world premiere production of SHELTER IN PLACE, a new comedy by Henry Feldman, opened earlier this month to a sold-out house and is currently running in New York City through January 25. Check out photos of the show.

The production is being presented at the Sgouros Theater in the West Village.

Set against the backdrop of an approaching Category 3 hurricane, Shelter in Place centers on Frank, a people-pleasing bed-and-breakfast caretaker navigating a shelter-in-place order at the Pelican Bay Bed and Breakfast. As the storm intensifies outside, Frank must contend with a reclusive guest, a father who has lost his will to live, and a well-meaning but meddling son determined to reunite Frank with his ex-wife.

The comedy explores themes of starting over, family dynamics, and the search for happiness when circumstances leave no easy escape.

The production is directed by Joan Kane and features a cast that includes David Cagan, Martin Revere, Jared Ritter, Alyssa Simon, and Haley Watkins. The creative and production team includes Evan Frank (set design), Cat Fisher (costume design), Bruce A! Kraemer (lighting design), Ian Wehrle (sound design), Lytza Colon (props), and casting by Robin Carus. The play is produced by Ego Actus Theatre Company.

Shelter in Place runs through January 25, with performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Performances take place at The Sgouros Theater at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal Street in Manhattan. The venue is not elevator accessible and requires climbing two flights of stairs.



Alyssa Simon, Haley Watkins, David Cagan

Jared Ritter, Martin Revere, David Cagan

Martin Revere.

Jared Ritter, David Cagan, Haley Watkin, Alyssa Simon

Jared Ritter, Haley Watkin

Martin Revere., Alyssa Simon