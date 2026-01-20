Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH At Undermain Theatre

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Undermain Theatre will present THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH, the Pulitzer Prize–winning play by Thornton Wilder, running February 12 through March 8, 2026, at the company’s Deep Ellum venue. Check out new photos of the cast below.

Wilder’s three-part allegory centers on the Antrobus family of the fictional town of Excelsior, New Jersey, as they endure an Ice Age, a catastrophic flood, and a world war. Blending comedy and drama, the play examines the cyclical nature of time, humanity’s capacity for both creation and destruction, and the persistence of the human spirit.

The production will be directed by Stefan Novinski, a professor in the University of Dallas Drama Department, marking his directorial debut at Undermain Theatre.

The cast will feature Jim Jorgensen as George Antrobus, Emily Gray as Maggie Antrobus, Mac Welch as Henry Antrobus, Sienna Castañeda Abbott as Gladys Antrobus, Christina Cranshaw as Sabina, Seth Magill as the Announcer and others, Anastasia Muñoz as the Mammoth and others, Rhonda Boutté as the Fortune Teller and others, and Jett Dinh as the Telegraph Messenger and others. The design team includes scenic designer Donna Marquet, lighting designer Steve Woods, costume designer Breianna Bairington, puppet and properties designer Vermont Horner, sound designer Paul Semrad, and movement director Anastasia Muñoz.

Preview performances will take place February 12 and 13, with opening night scheduled for Saturday, February 14. Performances will run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m., with no performance on Thursday, March 5. Talkbacks will follow select performances on February 22, March 1, and March 6.

All performances will be held at Undermain Theatre, located at 3200 Main Street in Dallas. Ticket prices range from $15 to $35, with discounted options available for students, educators, seniors, industry artists, and KERA members. Subscription packages are also available.

Photo Credit: Paul Semrad

Jim Jorgensen, Christina Cranshaw Emily Gray. Sienna Castañeda-Abbott, Jim Jorgensen, Mac Welch Christina Cranshaw Jim Jorgensen, Emily Gray

The cast of THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH Emily Gray, Mac Welch