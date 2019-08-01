Scoop: CBS This Morning Listings for the Week of August 5 on CBS

Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.



Diana Miller is the executive producer of CBS THIS MORNING.



Check out the upcoming guests here:

Saturday, August 3

- Saturday Sessions: Madison Cunningham

- The Dish: Nina Compton



Monday, August 5

- Danielle Moss, TED Talk



Tuesday, August 6

- ​Michelle Williams, actress in After the Wedding



Wednesday, August 7

- Greg Kinnear, director of Phil



Thursday, August 8

- TBD



Friday, August 9

- TBD





