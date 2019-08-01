Scoop: CBS This Morning Listings for the Week of August 5 on CBS
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Diana Miller is the executive producer of CBS THIS MORNING.
Check out the upcoming guests here:
Saturday, August 3
- Saturday Sessions: Madison Cunningham
- The Dish: Nina Compton
Monday, August 5
- Danielle Moss, TED Talk
Tuesday, August 6
- Michelle Williams, actress in After the Wedding
Wednesday, August 7
- Greg Kinnear, director of Phil
Thursday, August 8
- TBD
Friday, August 9
- TBD