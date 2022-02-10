Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Tuesday, February 15, 2022
9:00-9:30 p.m. – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY: “Work Family” (108)
After Jacob reveals a detail about his personal life, Janine realizes she doesn't know the other TEACHERS as well as she thought. Meanwhile, as Gregory's stern teaching approach is causing his whole class to underperform, Barbara and Melissa teach him how to relax and make his lessons more fun.
A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
Watch a clip from the series here:
