STAR WARS Films Return To El Capitan Theatre For Limited Engagement

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Three films from the Star Wars franchise will return to the big screen this spring at El Capitan Theatre for a limited engagement running April 17 through April 28, 2026.

Presented by Lucasfilm, the series will feature Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (April 17–20), Solo: A Star Wars Story (April 21–23), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (April 24–28), bringing key moments from across the galaxy back to the theatrical screen.

Daily showtimes for all screenings are 10:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $14 for guests of all ages, with $5 tickets available on April 21 and April 28 as part of the theatre’s “Big Screen Big Deal $5 Tuesday” promotion. All seats are reserved, and dates and showtimes are subject to change. Tickets are available now through ElCapitanTheatre.com and Fandango.

From Lucasfilm, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story follows a group of unlikely heroes who unite to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. Set during a time of conflict, the film highlights ordinary individuals choosing to take extraordinary action, becoming part of something greater than themselves.

Solo: A Star Wars Story explores the early adventures of Han Solo, tracing his journey through a dangerous criminal underworld where he meets future allies including Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian. The film charts the origins of one of the saga’s most recognizable characters as he boards the Millennium Falcon for the first time.

Directed by J. J. Abrams, Star Wars: The Force Awakens introduces a new chapter in the saga as Kylo Ren and the First Order rise from the ashes of the Empire. With Luke Skywalker missing, Rey and Finn join Han Solo and Chewbacca in a search that could restore balance to the galaxy.

Operated by The Walt Disney Studios, the El Capitan Theatre is a historic Hollywood venue known for first-run films, premieres, and special engagements. Designated a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument following its restoration, the theatre continues to host screenings, live stage shows, and events celebrating classic and contemporary cinema.

Tickets are now on sale.