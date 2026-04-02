Bradley Gibson Will Make West End Debut as Hercules at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Broadway's Bradley Gibson will lead the company of Hercules as is completes its run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Gibson will reprise the role of Hercules from 29 June – the role which he originated in the world premiere production in New Jersey in 2023. The full company for the West End production's final extension will be announced shortly.

Bradley Gibson said, “What an honour to step back into the role of Hercules which I had the enormous privilege of originating back home. To come full circle with this epic production, and make my West End debut at the glorious Theatre Royal Drury Lane is an absolute dream come true.”

With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel, and a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, Casey Nicholaw's production of Hercules, co-choreographed with Tanisha Scott, is inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios. The feature film, directed by The Little Mermaid filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements, and written by Clements, Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw and Irene Mecchi, won Best Animation Feature at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song for Go the Distance.

Bradley Gibson plays Hercules. His other theatre credits include Fremont Ave. (Arena Stage and South Coast Rep), The Lion King, A Bronx Tale, Rocky (Broadway), Love's Labour's Lost (NY Public Theatre), and The School for Scandal (Red Bull Theater). For television, his work includes Mid-Century Modern, The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, Disney 100th at Royal Variety, Partner Track, Power Book II: GHOST, Kung Fu (CW), and Mozart in the Jungle; and for film, Fire Island.