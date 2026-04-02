Liza Jessie Peterson, Biko Eisen-Martin Among New Guest Stars in THE CHI

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Paramount+ is expanding the ensemble cast for the final season of The Chi, welcoming new recurring guest stars, including playwrights and performers Liza Jessie Peterson and Biko Eisen-Martin, Stranger Things star Anthony B. Jenkins, and more.

Peterson will play Patience, Rashaad’s "no-nonsense attorney with the heart of an activist," with Eisen-Martin as hardened, but reformed gangster Smitty and Jenkins as Emmett and Shay’s son Devante, who moves in with Emmett and Kiesha after getting into trouble at school.

Also appearing are Darryl Dunning II as Nuck’s quick-tempered enforcer, Rafi, Akilah A. Walker as Smitty's girlfriend, Amaya, and Laila Odom as Keith’s nurse girlfriend, Jordan. Produced by 20th Television, production on the new season began in January.

As The Chi enters its eighth and final season and its coldest winter ever, life or death choices must be made. The question becomes, who is willing to make them? Legacy, conflict, joy, and pain all collide as the show makes its conclusion. The series stars Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Hannaha Hall and Jason Weaver.

Returning guest stars include Rolando Boyce, Ahmad Ferguson, Zaria Primer, Cortez Smith, Rotimi, Barton Fitzpatrick, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Kyla Pratt, Reagan Gomez, Amari Noelle Ferguson, Tammy Townsend, Punkie Johnson, Karrueche Tran, L’lerret Jazelle, Jackie Long, Monroe Alise, Kennedy Amaya and Aina Brei’Yon.

The Chi is created and executive produced by Emmy winner Lena Waithe (Twenties, Master of None) under her Hillman Grad banner, and the series is executive produced by co-showrunners Justin Hillian for Hillianaire Productions and Jewel Coronel for Uncut Gems.

Additional executive producers include Academy Award and Emmy winner Common (Selma), Aaron Kaplan (A Million Little Things, The Neighborhood), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Resheida Brady-Anderson, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, Naomi Funabashi and Rishi Rajani. James Rogers III joins as executive producer. Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield return to direct multiple episodes and have been upped to Co-Executive Producers.

All previous seasons of The Chi are currently available to stream on Paramount+ with the Paramount+ Premium Plan. The series is produced by 20th Television.