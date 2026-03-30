Ramón Tebar Will Debut at the Metropolitan Opera

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The internationally acclaimed Spanish conductor Ramón Tebar will make his debut at the Metropolitan Opera in New York during the 2026–27 season, conducting Giacomo Puccini's La Bohème.

Scheduled performances will take place on September 25 & 27 and October 1, 3, 7, 9, 10, 15, 16, 22, 24, 28, and 31, 2026, placing Tebar among the distinguished roster of conductors shaping one of the world's most iconic operatic institutions.

With this debut, the Metropolitan Opera joins a distinguished list of prestigious houses and orchestras where Tebar has conducted, including engagements in Vienna, San Francisco, Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, and other major international centers.

Recognized for his refined musical sensitivity, collaborative leadership, and stylistic breadth across symphonic and operatic repertoire, Tebar brings to Puccini's masterpiece a distinctive artistic voice rooted in expressive clarity and dramatic architecture. His work has been praised for balancing structural precision with emotional immediacy, qualities particularly suited to Puccini's deeply human score.

Reflecting on this milestone, Tebar shares:

"Good things take time, and there is no need to rush a beautiful journey. When years of quiet discipline finally meet the world's biggest stage, the moment carries profound meaning. I am deeply honored to join the Metropolitan Opera and look forward to bringing this extraordinary music to life."

As one of the few Spanish and Hispanic conductors to appear on the podium of this institution, Tebar's debut also underscores the growing presence of Hispanic artistry on major international stages.

This debut comes amid a period of expanding international activity, including major operatic engagements across Europe and the United States, reinforcing Tebar's reputation as a conductor capable of navigating both traditional repertoire and evolving artistic landscapes.

Puccini's La Bohème, one of the most beloved works in the operatic canon, remains a defining exploration of artistic life, intimacy, and human connection, themes that resonate strongly within Tebar's artistic philosophy. The Metropolitan Opera debut represents not only a career milestone, but also the natural continuation of a trajectory shaped by sustained artistic growth, international collaboration, and a deep commitment to musical storytelling.