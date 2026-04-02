Review: GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE LIVE!, Eventim Apollo London

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Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! delivers a bright and engaging theatrical experience which leans confidently into its message of friendship, resilience and imaginative play. This bright production translates the charm of the popular series into a lively stage show, which keeps its young audience firmly at the centre of the action.

Framed around a friendship tree festival, the production begins with a thoughtful interactive touch as the children in the audience are given paper flowers on arrival, immediately drawing them into the story. These props become part of the narrative, encouraging participation and creating a sense of shared purpose throughout the show. The set design is particularly striking, shaped like the outline of pointy cat ears with vivid pink, purple and blue lighting, that brings the dollhouse world to life with real visual warmth.

Gabby's Dollhouse Live! Eleanor Rose-Jackson as Gabby

Photo Credit: Luke Gallagher

The story follows Gabby played vibrantly by Eleanor Rose-Jackson and her friends on a mission to restore a shattered rainbow after the mischievous Cat Rap played energetically by Samuel Menhinick causes a colourful disruption. As the colours scatter across the dollhouse room locations such as the Cat O Sphere, Mermaid Lantis and craft room, the narrative unfolds through a series of energetic musical numbers and playful problem solving moments. The journey is simple but effective, giving young viewers a clear sense of progression while reinforcing themes of teamwork and determination.

What elevates the production is its staging and design detail. The puppetry is a particular highlight, with expressive blinking features that captivate the audience, while vibrant digital backdrops and fluid scene transitions maintain a strong sense of momentum. Standout moments include a lively bath time sequence that cleverly leads into an underwater dance scene, complete with sequined blazers elevating costumes and high energy choreography that draws audible excitement from

Gabby's Dollhouse Live! Eleanor Rose-Jackson as Gabby

Photo Credit: Luke Gallagher

Musically, the show is packed with recognisable songs such as Sprinkle Party and Hey Gabby, all delivered with enthusiasm. A standout addition is a song centred on the power of “yet”, offering a gentle but impactful message about perseverance and growth. These moments give the production a meaningful edge without losing its sense of fun.

There is also a welcome layer of humour, particularly in scenes involving the stubborn acorn resisting sleep, which lands well with both children and accompanying adults.

While the narrative occasionally leans towards repetition, it remains consistently engaging thanks to its strong pacing and audience interaction. The finale, which sees the rainbow restored and the friendship tree festival realised, brings a satisfying burst of colour, music and collective celebration, with the audience enthusiastically joining in.

Samuel Menhinick as Cat Rat and Eleanor Rose-Jackson as Gabby,

Photo Credit: Luke Gallagher

Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! is a joyful, high energy production that successfully captures the spirit of the original show, while offering a fully immersive theatre experience. With its colourful staging, interactive elements and positive messaging, it stands out as an ideal half term treat for families seeking lively and uplifting entertainment.

Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! UK tour runs until 3 May 2026

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Photo Credits: Luke Gallagher

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