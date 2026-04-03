Photos: NICOLE TRAVOLTA IS DOING ALRIGHT At SoHo Playhouse

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NICOLE TRAVOLTA IS DOING ALRIGHT will return to SoHo Playhouse for an encore Off-Broadway engagement beginning April 1, 2026, with an official press opening set for April 5. See photos of the production.

Created and performed by Nicole Travolta, the solo show blends stand-up comedy, confessional storytelling, and character work into an 80-minute performance exploring themes of identity, ambition, and self-worth. The production previously toured nationally and internationally, including runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The piece draws from Travolta’s personal experiences, including financial struggles, Hollywood aspirations, and the pressures associated with her well-known last name. Through a mix of humor and vulnerability, the show examines the pursuit of self-definition.

“This show is special to me because it’s the most honest version of myself I’ve ever put onstage,” said Travolta. “I wrote it because I was tired of pretending I had it all together.”

The production is co-written and directed by Paula Christensen and presented by Twilight Theatre Company, under the artistic leadership of Margarett Perry, in association with producer Mickey White.

Performances will run Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 5:00 p.m., with a running time of approximately 80 minutes. Tickets start at $39 and are available at sohoplayhouse.com.