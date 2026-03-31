Review: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is Toe-Tapping, Romcom Fun at The Artscape

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If you love a romcom, it doesn't get much better than PRETTY WOMAN. And if you love musicals and romcoms, it really doesn't get much better than PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL. It's toe-tapping fun and holds true to the joy of the movie, with the added bonus that everyone sings and dances quite excellently. I honestly had so much fun watching this musical at the Artscape last week.

I'm certainly not going to take up time giving you the story (if you don't even have the smallest idea of that by now, what rock have you been hiding under?). I'm very glad that the musical version stays true to the story of the movie - the prostitute with a heart of gold, the uptight business man who learns to let go and love, their chance meeting that turns into a true romance. It's all there. What I enjoyed about the musical is that through the songs, you got a much better understanding of the characters and the book allows them to grow even more than they did in the film. I really felt like I got to know their inner workings.

Now, PRETTY WOMAN is so iconic. I can only imagine that it must have felt pretty daunting to step into those lead roles for actors Leah Mari (as Vivian) and Christopher Jaftha (as Edward). They had to recreate these beloved characters played by Hollywood powerhouses Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, and recreate beloved moments that are part of cinematic history... And they both did an excellent job. Their characters were warm and endearing on stage.

I also want to make a special mention of Tiaan Rautenbach and Bo Molefe. These two were absolute standouts! Rautenbach plays multiple roles - Happy Man and Mr Thompson, to name two - and he is absolutely hilarious. Happy Man is a sort of narrator for the show and Mr Thompson is the manager of the very fancy hotel that Vivian and Edward stay in. Molefe plays Giulio, the porter at the hotel. The two of them together - especially in the tango scene - are comedy perfection. Every time either one of them was on stage, I was thoroughly entertained by their antics.

The production as a whole was a feast for the eyes. The costumes and the sets and the lighting all came together to create a vibrant landscape for the actors to play off of. However, I am going to nitpick about one thing - Vivian's red wig. That really looked out of place compared to the rest of the world created on stage. I know it seems like such a small thing, but it's the lead character and you are automatically comparing the character on stage to Julia Roberts - the red hair is important in that comparison...

Another nitpick I have - which has nothing to do with the show and rather the Artscape as the venue - is the parking. It took us almost half an hour to get into the parking lot, meaning we were running to make the opening of the show. It really creates an unpleasant experience when you arrive at the theatre feeling stressed about missing the show and the ushers are looking at you like it's your fault for being late. So, if you're going to see the show in Cape Town, please make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get parked!

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is a lot of fun - full of heart, humour and great singing. I had a great time, and I think anyone who loves a romcom will too. The Cape Town run at the Artscape is on until 19 April. The production then moves to Joburg, and runs from 24 April to 31 May. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Photo credit: supplied

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