JOHN F. O'DONNELL: I'M ON LITHIUM is Coming to The Town Hall in April

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The Town Hall will present John F. O'Donnell: I'm On Lithium, with special guest Dina Hashem. The event will take place on Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 7pm in The Town Hall's Dr. Charlotte Frank Patron Lounge.

In his solo show, John F. O'Donnell recounts a wild, full-blown manic episode he experienced in 2008. This amazing whirlwind of a true story finds John running through the streets of Dublin, Ireland 100% convinced that the CIA and descendants of the Nazis are trying to assassinate him. Have no fear, though! John's not alone. The delusion also entails that he's being protected by the Irish Republican Army and Bono from U2!

This truly unique show uses humor and vulnerability to provide real insight into the thought-process of the manic mind. John is proud to present this redemptive work as the next chapter in his longtime continued efforts to pushback against the mental illness epidemic in America.

In addition to being a national headlining comedian, John is an award-winning mental health advocate. He is a NAMI-NYC (National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City) ‘In Our Own Voice' presenter where he goes to psychiatric hospitals and outpatient programs and gives a presentation about his story of mental health recovery in order to be helpful to folks who are struggling. John is very open about his diagnosis of bipolar 1 disorder and the struggles he's endured and overcome. He prides himself on using lived experience, comedy and storytelling to destigmatize mental illness.

John F. O'Donnell is an NYC-based, national headlining comedian with over 20 years of experience. He was a correspondent on the radical comedy news TV show, ‘Redacted Tonight,' for 5 years. His one hour stand up special, 'The Manic-Depressive Chocolate Fountain Operator,' was directed by Brendan Canty of Fugazi and released on the 800 Pound Gorilla Media label. According to the Comedy Central Insider, "John F. O'Donnell is one of the more explosive comics in New York City. On stage, he's like a tightly capped liter of soda filled with lit fireworks."