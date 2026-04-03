ALADDIN and ABC7 Eyewitness News Launch 'Magical Moments' Audience Experience

Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway and WABC-TV Channel 7 Eyewitness News New York have launched a new initiative, “Magical Moments," which offers select audience members the chance to visit backstage.

During every Wednesday evening performance of Aladdin, one audience member will be chosen by random drawing to receive an exclusive invitation backstage after the show, where they, and up to five of their companions, will meet and take a commemorative photo with a principal cast member from the production.

ABC7 Eyewitness News will spotlight each week’s Magical Moment by featuring the guest’s photo, name and hometown during a broadcast the following day.

During the inaugural performance on Wednesday, April 1st, ABC7 Eyewitness News anchor Joelle Garguilo joined Michael James Scott (Genie) and the cast onstage after the show to announce the launch of the “Magical Moments” initiative and spotlight the first guest selected for the opportunity. Watch the moment below.

ABOUT Aladdin

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2014. The Broadway production has set 17 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned 11 productions on four continents. Worldwide, it has welcomed over 22 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and in Tokyo, Japan. It recently celebrated its twelfth year on Broadway.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Hercules, The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights," features a full score, including the five songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year and winning two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for the indelible hit “A Whole New World.”

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, eight-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, three-time Tony-winning Costume Designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.