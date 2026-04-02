SIX THE MUSICAL LIVE! Gets Summer Theatrical Release in the U.S.

The filmed performance of Six the Musical is coming to theaters this summer from Focus Features. Titled Six the Musical Live!, the cinematic event will debut in theaters for U.S. audiences on August 14, 2026.

The show, filmed live at the Vaudeville Theatre in London, with the original West End Queens reprising their roles: Jarnéia Richard-Noel (Catherine of Aragon), Millie O'Connell (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves), Aimie Atkinson (Katherine Howard) and Maiya Quansah-Breed (Catherine Parr).

Six the Musical Live! is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and reimagines the wives of Henry VIII as fierce pop icons in a celebration of sisterhood, empowerment, and pop royalty.

Internationally, the film has already grossed over $8.5 million in the UK and Australia, breaking records, including the biggest opening day ever for a live musical show and the top event cinema release in the UK.

The show was directed for the stage by Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage and directed for film by Liz Clare. The film is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Dione Orrom.

About SIX the Musical

3.5 million people watch SIX the Musical annually across the globe with productions on Broadway and in the West End, and across the UK, Europe, Asia, Australasia, and North America.

At the time of the movie launch, the Broadway production will have played more than 2,000 performances since opening on October 3, 2021.

SIX has won 35 major international awards, including two TONY Awards and a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. SIX has been staged in 16 countries and counting: UK, USA, Japan, China, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Italy, Switzerland.

The original SIX Studio Cast Recording has been certified PLATINUM. Combined with the Broadway album, SIX: Live on Opening Night, which has topped the Billboard Cast Album Chart at Number 1, the two records have been listened to 5 billion times.