Photos: THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR At Chicago Shakespeare

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Production photos have been released for Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR, now playing through May 3, 2026, in the Jentes Family Courtyard Theater.

The new staging of William Shakespeare’s comedy is directed by Phillip Breen and follows Mistress Page and Mistress Ford as they outwit the scheming Sir John Falstaff, drawing their entire community into a series of comic deceptions.

The production stars Ora Jones and Issy van Randwyck as Mistress Page and Mistress Ford, with Jason Simon as Falstaff, alongside Chiké Johnson and Timothy Edward Kane.

The newly released images offer a first look at Breen’s approach to the play, highlighting the ensemble-driven staging, vibrant design, and the playful tone of Shakespeare’s comedy. The production features scenic and costume design by Max Jones, lighting by Marcus Doshi, and sound design by Lindsay Jones.

The cast also includes Sam Bell-Gurwitz, Zach Bloomfield, Nate Burger, Rohan Rhys Degala, Dylan J. Fleming, Teddy Gales, Colin Huerta, Carmelo Kelly, James McCracken, Olivia Pryor, Diego Sanchez-Galvan, Nick Sandys, Paul Oakley Stovall, Justice Tatum, Bret Tuomi, Nancy Voigts, and Alex Weisman.

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR runs through May 3, with performances held Tuesdays through Sundays at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.