PBS' Great Performances Will Present SUFFS, Nicole Scherzinger & More

PBS will present its annual BROADWAY’S BEST lineup as part of Great Performances, airing Fridays from May 8–29, 2026. The programming will include two musicals, a concert event, and a documentary spotlighting Broadway history.

The lineup begins with SUFFS, followed by a West End production of TOP HAT, a concert special featuring Nicole Scherzinger, and concludes with a documentary exploring the contributions of Jewish composers and lyricists to musical theatre.

Great Performances: SUFFS

May 8 at 9/8c

The Tony Award-winning musical by Shaina Taub chronicles the American suffragist movement, highlighting the relationships and activism behind the fight for women’s voting rights.

May 15 at 9/8c

This West End revival of the classic musical features songs by Irving Berlin and follows a Broadway performer whose romantic pursuits lead to comedic misunderstandings.

Great Performances: AN EVENING WITH Nicole Scherzinger

May 22 at 9/8c

Recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall, this concert features Scherzinger performing Broadway standards and pop songs with a full orchestra.

Great Performances: BROADWAY MUSICALS: A JEWISH LEGACY

May 29 at 9/8c

Narrated by Joel Grey, this documentary examines the impact of Jewish composers and lyricists on the development of the American musical.

The BROADWAY’S BEST series will air on PBS, with streaming available via PBS.org and the PBS app.