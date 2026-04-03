Video: Greg's Ex-Wife Visits Campus in ROOSTER Episode 5 Preview

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HBO has released a preview from the forthcoming fifth episode of Rooster, which sees Greg (Steve Carell) dealing with a visit from his ex-wife, played by Connie Britton. Also in the episode, Katie reconnects with Archie, and Dylan thrives in her new role.

The fifth episode debuts Sunday, April 5 at 10 pm ET on HBO Max. New episodes of the 10-episode season, from Warner Bros. Television, will debut weekly through Sunday, May 10.

In Rooster, Steve Carell, who made his Broadway debut in 2024's Uncle Vanya, plays a bestselling author who arrives on a college campus in support of his professor daughter, Katie.

After her husband (also a professor) leaves her for a graduate student, she experiences a personal and professional crisis, leading Greg to join as a writer-in-residence, where he also becomes involved with college life.

Charly Clive plays Carell's daughter, Katie, with the cast also featuring Danielle Deadwyler (The Piano Lesson), Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai.

From co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, Rooster is executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer for Doozer, Matt Tarses, Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, David Hyman, and Steve Carell. The studio is Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.